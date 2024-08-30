Bowlero Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Bowlero Corp. BOWL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep. 5, 2024, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.8%.

How Are Estimates Placed for BOWL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, suggesting an improvement from 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. In the past 30 days, estimate revisions have remained stable.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $273.3 million, suggesting 14.2% year-over-year growth.

Factors Shaping BOWL’s Q4 Results

BOWL’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from its traffic-driving initiatives and organic and inorganic expansion plans. Strong event performance and higher league and walk-in-retail revenues are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. During the first four weeks of April 2024, it observed strong performance. It expects to generate significant revenue and EBITDA increases in the fourth quarter.



However, the company’s top line in the quarter under review is likely to have been hurt by dismal same-store sales. Higher operating expenses, stemming from elevated selling, general and administrative costs, might have impacted the company's bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bowlero this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here



Earnings ESP: BOWL has an Earnings ESP of -87.51%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BOWL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM reported mixed results for second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended July 30, 2024).



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but net revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line declined but the bottom line increased on the back of the two-for-one stock split completed in July.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.



The top line increased year over year while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same.



In fiscal 2025, management anticipates total revenues to be in the range of $4.55-$4.62 billion. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the $195-$215 million band. EAT projects fiscal 2025 EPS to be in the range of $3.8-$4, down from the prior estimate of $4.35-$4.75.



