Bowlero Gains After Reporting Surge In Q4 Profit

September 11, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit, compared to the prior year. The company also provided an outlook for the fiscal 2024 expecting acquisition and new builds.

The quarterly profit was $146.22 million, up from $6.94 million in the prior year.

The Company expects fiscal year 2024 revenue to be up 10 to 15 percent, excluding the $21 million of Service Revenue, which equates to $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion of Revenue.

Further, the bowling entertainment centers provider expects heavy reinvest in the business in fiscal year 2024, with more than $160 million allocated to acquisitions, $40 million to new builds, and $75 million to conversions.

Currently, shares are at $11.31, up 11.65 percent from the previous close of $10.13 on a volume of 1,041,761.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
