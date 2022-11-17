Markets
BOWL

Bowlero Corp. Slips 8% Following Q1 Results

November 17, 2022 — 10:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of bowling centers operator Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) are down more than 8% Thursday morning following first-quarter results.

The company reported a loss of $33.53 million for the first quarter, compared with profit of $15.56 million a year ago.

The latest quarter included a non-cash expense of $40.76 million related to the revaluation of the earnouts from the successful de-SPAC transaction.

Excluding one-time items, the company registered a profit of $7.23 million.

Revenue in the first quarter increased 27.2%, year-over-year to $230.26 million.

BOWL, currently at $12.64, has been trading in the range of $6.96-$15.28 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOWL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.