Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bowlero Corp. operates in bowling entertainment, media, and events business. With the latest financial year loss of US$134m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$78m, the US$1.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bowlero's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bowlero is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$55m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:BOWL Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

Underlying developments driving Bowlero's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bowlero is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

