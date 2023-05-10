Bowlero (BOWL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.78, changing hands as low as $13.45 per share. Bowlero Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOWL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.19 per share, with $17.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.