Bowlero (BOWL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass

Bowlero Corp. BOWL reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased year over year, but the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure.



During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported benefits from the Lucky Strike acquisition and robust event business performance. It reported positive same-store revenue backed by adjustments in promotions and pricing dynamics. During the quarter, acquisitions and new builds contributed $41 million in revenue. Although the company reported weather headwinds in the first three weeks of January, it is cautiously optimistic about making up the softness in the rest of the third quarter and fourth quarter. The company anticipates to achieve double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2024.



Following the announcements, the company’s shares moved up 15.8% during trading hours on Feb 5.

Earnings & Revenues Discussion

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company reported a loss per share of 1 cent, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 12 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents.

Quarterly net revenues of $305.7 million beat the consensus mark of $300 million. The top line increased 11.8% year over year.

Operating Highlights & Expenses

During the fiscal second quarter, the cost of revenues came in at $215.1 million, down 19.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.9% year over year to $37.5 million.

Gross profit during the quarter came in at $90.6 million compared with 93.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Net income during the fiscal second quarter was $(63.5) million against $1.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter totaled $103.1 million compared with $97 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 33.7% compared with 35.5% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $190 million compared with $195.6 million as of Jul 2, 2023.



During the quarter, net long-term debt amounted to $1.13 billion compared with $1.14 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



For the six months (ended Dec 31, 2023), net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $71.2 million compared with $ 115.9 million reported in the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $1.14-$1.19 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $365 million and $405 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be between 32% and 34%.



Capital expenditures during the fiscal 2024 are anticipated to include $40 million (for new builds) and $80 million (conversions). The company also set aside more than $190 million for acquisition purposes.

