Bowlero (BOWL) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bowlero Corp. BOWL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 11, 2023, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 1 cent per share, indicating a decline of 88.9% year over year. In the past seven days, estimate revisions have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $240.04 million, implying 10.3% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

The company’s results are likely to benefit from strong event performance as well as increases in league and walk-in-retail revenues. Moreover, it is experiencing strong demand for its products. BOWL is also benefiting from acquisitions, newbuilds and conversions. During the nine months ended Apr 2, 2023, it acquired ten businesses, which include twelve bowling entertainment centers.



However, the company’s results in the quarter under review are likely to be hurt by dismal same store sales. The decrease in same-store sales can be attributed to the typical seasonal pattern, challenging year-over-year comparisons due to Omicron variant impact and an additional operating week, along with an overall uncertain economic environment.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bowlero this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: BOWL has an Earnings ESP of +211.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BOWL carries a Zacks Rank #3.

