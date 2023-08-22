Bowlero (BOWL) Boosts Presence With New Locations in Michigan

Bowlero Corp. BOWL is set to acquire Merri-Bowl Lanes and BAM! Entertainment Center. With these additions, the company will successfully expand its portfolio to five locations in Michigan. Expected to close in the fall of 2023, these acquisitions align with the company's ongoing growth strategy.



Situated in Livonia, MI, Merri-Bowl Lanes, a 35,000-square-foot family-oriented facility features 40 bowling lanes. While, Holland-based BAM! Entertainment Center offers 29 bowling lanes along with attractions like laser tag, axe throwing, high ropes course and an extensive arcade. These acquisitions will expand BOWL's diverse entertainment portfolio and enhance its ability to offer a wide range of engaging experiences to its customers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Focus on Expansion

Although shares of BOWL have declined 12.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.8% rise, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent same-store sales growth, ABC growth strategy including, acquisitions, newbuilds and conversions. During the nine months ended Apr 2, 2023, the company acquired 10 businesses, which includes twelve bowling entertainment centers. This brings the company’s total center count to 329.



Since the beginning of fiscal 2022, the company successfully added 44 new centers to its portfolio, with a significant portion including owned real estate. This ownership offers a long-term opportunity for capital generation through sale-leaseback deals or traditional mortgages. The company is actively engaged in over 35 conversion projects at present.



The company's pipeline remains strong with respect to new builds. Particularly in California, the company's largest market with approximately 50 existing locations. BOWL expects to add 10 more locations in the next 18 months. The company is focused on expanding into new markets to drive growth.

