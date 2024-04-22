BOWL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.70, changing hands as low as $11.65 per share. Bowlero Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOWL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.8501 per share, with $15.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.69.

