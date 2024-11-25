BOWL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.34, changing hands as high as $12.50 per share. Bowlero Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOWL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.705 per share, with $15.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.49.

