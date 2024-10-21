Bowhead Specialty sees Q3 adjusted EPS 36c-39c, consensus 32c

Reports Q3 Book value per share $11.00-$11.25 and diluted book value per share is expected to be between $10.80-$11.00. Bowhead CEO Stephen Sills commented, “We are pleased to share our preliminary Q3 results. Additionally, since Bowhead does not write any property risks, we do not expect any material direct losses as a result of the recent hurricane activities. We look forward to sharing more about our third quarter results on November 5th.”

