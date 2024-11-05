Bowhead Specialty reports Q3 adjusted EPS 38c, consensus 37c

Reports Q3 revenue $116.76M, consensus $109.17M. Reports Q3 diluted book value per share of $10.97. Bowhead CEO, Stephen Sills, commented, “We are pleased to share our third quarter results, which reflect the continued execution of our market cycle strategy. Premium growth in the quarter was 32% year over year. Our Casualty division had a standout quarter, as we continue to see favorable underwriting and pricing conditions. We also experienced double-digit premium growth in our Healthcare Liability and Professional Liability divisions. As mentioned in the past, underwriting comes first here at Bowhead. From the top down, underwriting profitability is our North Star and is embedded in our people and our culture. Looking ahead, with our disciplined approach to underwriting and our expanding “craft” and Baleen Specialty “flow” platforms, we believe we’re well positioned for sustainable and profitable growth across market cycles.”

