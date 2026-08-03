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Bowhead Specialty Q2 Results Improve On Higher Premiums; Stock Up 10% In Pre-Market

August 03, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW), an insurance company, on Monday reported an increase in net income and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported a net income of $16.138 million, or $0.48per share, compared with $12.342 million, or $0.36 per share. in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $16.145 million, or $0.48 per share, higher than $12.758 million, or $0.37 per share, a year ago.

Net earned premiums moved up to $143.953 million, higher than $119.137 million. Gross written premiums increased to $297.9 million from $232.361 million last year, driven by the company's increased renewal book, new business, and continued growth across all divisions. Casualty business reported written premiums of $199.764 million, higher than $150.720 million a year ago.

Total revenues were $163.857 million, up from $133.263 million a year ago.

BOW was up by 10% at $33.67 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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