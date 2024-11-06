Bowhead Specialty price target raised to $33 from $32 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Bowhead Specialty (BOW) to $33 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported “strong” Q3 results and is well positioned to take advantage of prevailing hard market conditions in specialty casualty insurance lines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

