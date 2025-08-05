Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.34 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $5.53 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.75 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.8% to $133.26 million from $98.89 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.34 Mln. vs. $5.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $133.26 Mln vs. $98.89 Mln last year.

