Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.01 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $11.43 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.03 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $155.69 million from $122.72 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.01 Mln. vs. $11.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $155.69 Mln vs. $122.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.