Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.17 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $12.09 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.83 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $143.93 million from $116.76 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

