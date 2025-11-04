Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) reported revenue of $143.93 million, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +17.5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Expense Ratio : 29.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.7%.

: 29.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.7%. Combined Ratio : 95.4% compared to the 96.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 95.4% compared to the 96.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Loss Ratio : 65.9% compared to the 65.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 65.9% compared to the 65.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $128.41 million versus $125.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

: $128.41 million versus $125.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Revenues- Other insurance-related income : $0.5 million versus $0.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +364.8% change.

: $0.5 million versus $0.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +364.8% change. Revenues- Net investment income: $15.04 million compared to the $14.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year.

Here is how Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

