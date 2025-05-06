Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.43 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $7.01 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.3% to $122.72 million from $90.67 million last year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

