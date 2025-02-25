BOWHEAD SPECIALTY Earnings Results: $BOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOWHEAD SPECIALTY ($BOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $119,330,000, beating estimates of $102,443,542 by $16,886,458.

BOWHEAD SPECIALTY Insider Trading Activity

BOWHEAD SPECIALTY insiders have traded $BOW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BOTEIN sold 3,178,662 shares for an estimated $88,033,044

POINT CAPITAL LLC GALLATIN sold 3,178,662 shares for an estimated $88,033,044

FAMILY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, S.I. AMERICAN sold 1,362,285 shares for an estimated $37,728,483

