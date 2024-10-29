Bowen Coking Coal Updates Equity Raising Timetable

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced an updated timetable for its equity raising efforts, extending the shortfall bookbuild to October 30, 2024, and the settlement date to November 4, 2024. This move is part of Bowen’s strategy to meet the growing global demand for high-quality steelmaking coal, leveraging its established assets in Queensland’s Bowen Basin. The company’s experienced management aims to enhance shareholder value by optimizing its coking coal projects.

