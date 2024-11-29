News & Insights

Stocks

Bowen Coking Coal Sees Change in Major Shareholder

November 29, 2024 — 05:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kirmar GmbH has ceased to be a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Limited as of November 6, 2024, due to a dilution in voting power following a renounceable entitlement offer by BCB. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting investor interest and market perceptions.

For further insights into AU:BCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.