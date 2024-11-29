Bowen Coking Coal Sees Change in Major Shareholder

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.
Kirmar GmbH has ceased to be a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Limited as of November 6, 2024, due to a dilution in voting power following a renounceable entitlement offer by BCB. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting investor interest and market perceptions.
