Bowen Coking Coal Sees Change in Major Shareholder

Kirmar GmbH has ceased to be a substantial holder in Bowen Coking Coal Limited as of November 6, 2024, due to a dilution in voting power following a renounceable entitlement offer by BCB. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting investor interest and market perceptions.

