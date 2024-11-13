Bowen Coking Coal Secures Revised Debt Agreements

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has successfully renegotiated its debt facilities with key lenders, enhancing its financial flexibility amidst coal price fluctuations. The agreements, which include principal deferments and equity commitments from Taurus Mining Finance and New Hope Corporation, aim to support the transition to new mining operations at Plumtree North. This strategic move is part of Bowen’s broader plan to optimize costs and sustain production in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

