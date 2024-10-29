Bowen Coking Coal Revises Equity Raising Timetable

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has revised its timeline for an equity raising initiative, extending the shortfall bookbuild to October 29, 2024. This update forms part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial standing and support its operations in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, a key area for high-quality steelmaking coal. Investors are likely to keep a close watch on these developments as Bowen Coking Coal positions itself to meet global demand.

