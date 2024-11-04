News & Insights

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 04, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced the issuance of 33,333,333 unquoted securities under the ASX code BCBAI, set to expire on various dates and at varied prices. This move is part of the company’s ongoing financial strategy to optimize its equity structure. Investors interested in the company’s growth prospects may find this development noteworthy.

