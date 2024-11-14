Bowen Coking Coal Ltd Enhances Governance Practices

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd is committed to upholding high standards of corporate governance, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company’s board is actively involved in strategic oversight, risk management, and ensuring legal compliance, despite not fully implementing all recommended practices due to its scale. Efforts are underway to enhance governance practices to better serve shareholders and meet regulatory expectations.

