Bowen Coking Coal Expands Reserves at Burton Mine Complex

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.
Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced a significant increase in both coal reserves and resources at its Isaac Pit, part of the Burton Mine Complex, with reserves rising to 3.0 million tonnes and resources totaling 7.2 million tonnes. This expansion reinforces the potential for enhanced production continuity and improved coal quality, bolstering the Burton Mine Complex’s position as a key player in the coking coal market. The company is now planning to integrate these upgrades into its broader production strategy, promising a robust outlook for future operations.
