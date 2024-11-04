Bowen Coking Coal Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced the quotation of 66,666,666 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 5, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and market dynamics.

