Bowen Coking Coal Announces Cessation of Securities

December 02, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd announced the cessation of 10,679,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. This change in issued capital may impact investor strategies and market dynamics as stakeholders assess the implications of the reduced securities. Investors in the ASX market should watch for further updates from the company.

