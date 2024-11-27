Bowen Coking Coal Achieves Milestone at Plumtree North

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has successfully mined its first run-of-mine coal at the Plumtree North site, part of the Burton Mine Complex, ahead of schedule. The progress follows a recent A$70 million entitlement offer that secured financial flexibility for development costs. This milestone is expected to support the mine’s coal production for the next five years.

