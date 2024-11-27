News & Insights

Stocks

Bowen Coking Coal Achieves Milestone at Plumtree North

November 27, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has successfully mined its first run-of-mine coal at the Plumtree North site, part of the Burton Mine Complex, ahead of schedule. The progress follows a recent A$70 million entitlement offer that secured financial flexibility for development costs. This milestone is expected to support the mine’s coal production for the next five years.

For further insights into AU:BCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.