Bowen Coking Coal Achieves Milestone at Plumtree North

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.
Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has successfully mined its first run-of-mine coal at the Plumtree North site, part of the Burton Mine Complex, ahead of schedule. The progress follows a recent A$70 million entitlement offer that secured financial flexibility for development costs. This milestone is expected to support the mine’s coal production for the next five years.
