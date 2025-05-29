Bowen Acquisition Corp Receives NASDAQ Compliance Notification Regarding Delinquent 10-Q Filing

Bowen Acquisition Corp was notified by NASDAQ of non-compliance due to an incomplete quarterly report, with options to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Bowen Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it received a notification from NASDAQ on May 28, 2025, indicating that it is not in compliance with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the failure to submit its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2025. The company has until July 28, 2025, to submit a compliance plan, and if approved, NASDAQ may grant an extension of up to 180 days to regain compliance. Bowen is actively working to complete the Form 10-Q and intends to file a plan if unable to meet the deadline. This notification does not currently affect the company’s listing status, though there are no guarantees regarding future compliance with NASDAQ requirements.

Potential Positives

The company has proactively acknowledged its delay in filing the Form 10-Q and is working diligently to resolve the issue, demonstrating transparency and responsible management.

Bowen Acquisition Corp has until July 28, 2025, to submit a plan for regaining compliance, indicating there is a structured path forward for the company to maintain its listing on NASDAQ.

If the company’s compliance plan is approved, it could receive an extension of up to 180 days, providing ample time to rectify the situation and regain compliance.

The notification from NASDAQ has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities, which suggests stability in the short term despite the current compliance issue.

Potential Negatives

Bowen Acquisition Corp faces potential delisting from NASDAQ due to failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q by the required deadline.

The company has a limited timeframe until July 28, 2025, to submit a compliance plan, raising concerns about its operational capabilities and management's performance.

There is no guarantee that the company will successfully regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, which adds uncertainty regarding its future as a publicly-traded entity.

FAQ

What is Bowen Acquisition Corp's current NASDAQ status?

Bowen Acquisition Corp has received a notice from NASDAQ regarding non-compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a missing Form 10-Q.

What is the deadline for Bowen to submit a compliance plan?

The deadline for Bowen Acquisition Corp to submit a compliance plan is July 28, 2025.

What happens if Bowen cannot file the required Form 10-Q?

If Bowen cannot file by July 28, 2025, it will file a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ.

Does the NASDAQ notification affect Bowen's listing immediately?

No, the notification does not have an immediate effect on the listing of Bowen’s securities on NASDAQ.

What business combination is Bowen Acquisition Corp pursuing?

Bowen Acquisition Corp is pursuing a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





New York, NY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWN) (“BOWN”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that on May 28, 2025, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) advising the Company that the Company does not comply with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ has not received the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”). NASDAQ has informed the Company that it has until July 28, 2025 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to this delinquent report. If NASDAQ approves the Company’s plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 17, 2025) to regain compliance.





The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q by July 28, 2025, it intends to file a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s securities on NASDAQ. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the listing requirements discussed above or otherwise satisfy the other NASDAQ listing criteria.







About Bowen Acquisition Corp







Bowen Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As previously disclosed, Bowen has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Shenzhen Qianzhi BioTechnology Co., Ltd.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes certain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words or phrases such as “aspire,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “could,” “should,” “believe(s),” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity,” seek,” “intend,” “strategy,” or the negative version of those words or phrases or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Jiangang Luo





Chief Executive Officer









jiangangluo@bowenspac.com







