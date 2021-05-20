Bouygues Turns To Net Profit In Q1, Sales Rise; Confirms Positive Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday first-quarter net profit attributable to the Group of 21 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 204 million euros.

The results included a contribution from Alstom of 120 million euros, compared to 35 million euros in the same period of 2020.

Operating loss was 21 million euros, significantly narrower than last year's loss of 240 million euros. Current operating loss narrowed to 77 million euros from prior year's 242 million euros.

Sales for the first quarter increased 7 percent to 7.74 billion euros from last year's 7.22 billion euros. All business segments reported growth, driven by robust commercial activity.

Further, the company confirmed its outlook. In 2021, the Group's sales and earnings are expected to be well above those of 2020, although without reaching 2019 levels.

Further, in 2022, Group current operating profit is expected to return to the same level as 2019 or be slightly higher.

