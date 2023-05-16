News & Insights

Bouygues turns surprise operating profit in Q1 driven by Equans

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 16, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá and Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

Adds background and outlook confirmation

May 16 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Tuesday said its operating result swung to a profit in the first quarter, beating market expectations, supported by last year's Equans acquisition.

The October acquisition of Equans from French power group Engie ENGIE.PA marked a strategic shift for family-owned Bouygues, which was already present in civil engineering, construction, media and telecoms sectors and wants to grow in energy transition and services.

The group reported first-quarter current operating profit from activities of 9 million euros ($9.9 million), compared with a loss of 66 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by the company had forecast a loss of 2 million euros.

Bouygues, which is present in more than 80 countries and has around 200,000 employees, also confirmed its 2023 outlook for the whole group.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; michal.aleksandrowicz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.