Bouygues to delist Colas after share squeeze out

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Diversified services group Bouygues BOUY.PA announced plans Monday to file a public tender offer to squeeze out remaining shares in French construction company Colas COLP.PA.

Bouygues, which currently holds 96.8% of Colas' share capital, will price the shares at 175 euros ($186.7) each. This will be followed by the delisting of Colas.

Separately, Colas will split the chief executive and chairman function, nominating Pierre Vanstoflegatte as new CEO.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben, Editing by Louise Heavens)

