Bouygues to delist Colas after share squeeze out

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 18, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Pierre John Felcenloben for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Diversified services group Bouygues BOUY.PA announced plans Monday to file a public tender offer to squeeze out remaining shares in French construction company Colas COLP.PA.

Bouygues, which currently holds 96.8% of Colas' share capital, will price the shares at 175 euros ($186.7) each. This will be followed by the delisting of Colas.

Separately, Colas will split the chief executive and chairman function, nominating Pierre Vanstoflegatte as new CEO.

