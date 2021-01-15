Markets

Bouygues' Telecom Unit Unveils Strategic Plan, Targets For FY26

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bouygues Telecom, a unit of French diversified services group Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), announced its new strategic plan and targets for 2026, "Ambition 2026", aiming to become the number 2 telecoms operator in mobile and a major player in fiber in France.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects to generate over 7 billion euros in sales from services; EBITDA after Leases of around 2.5 billion euros with an EBITDA after Leases margin of around 35%; and free cash flow of around 600 million euros.

In 2020, the company's sales from services are expected to be around 4.9 billion euros, EBITDA after Leases of around 1.5 billion euros, EBITDA after Leases margin of around 31%; and free cash flow of around 250 million euros.

Bouygues is holding a Capital Markets Day specifically for Bouygues Telecom. CEO Richard Viel and Deputy CEO Benoît Torloting, along with CFO Christian Lecoq, will present their vision of the telecoms market and Bouygues Telecom's medium-term strategy and outlook in the context of a new strategic plan, "Ambition 2026".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular