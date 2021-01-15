Bouygues' Telecom Unit Unveils Strategic Plan, Targets For FY26

(RTTNews) - Bouygues Telecom, a unit of French diversified services group Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), announced its new strategic plan and targets for 2026, "Ambition 2026", aiming to become the number 2 telecoms operator in mobile and a major player in fiber in France.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects to generate over 7 billion euros in sales from services; EBITDA after Leases of around 2.5 billion euros with an EBITDA after Leases margin of around 35%; and free cash flow of around 600 million euros.

In 2020, the company's sales from services are expected to be around 4.9 billion euros, EBITDA after Leases of around 1.5 billion euros, EBITDA after Leases margin of around 31%; and free cash flow of around 250 million euros.

Bouygues is holding a Capital Markets Day specifically for Bouygues Telecom. CEO Richard Viel and Deputy CEO Benoît Torloting, along with CFO Christian Lecoq, will present their vision of the telecoms market and Bouygues Telecom's medium-term strategy and outlook in the context of a new strategic plan, "Ambition 2026".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.