Bouygues Telecom is appealing Paris Commercial Court ruling on dispute with Free Mobile

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bouygues' BOUY.PA Telecom unit is disputing and appealing the Paris Commercial Court's ruling from Feb. 9 regarding a dispute brought by competitor Iliad's Free Mobile, it said on Friday.

"Bouygues Telecom believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers," it added in a statement regarding the ruling, which ordered it to pay Free Mobile 308 million euros ($330.33 million) in damages.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

