Bouygues Telecom is appealing Paris Commercial Court ruling on dispute with Free Mobile

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

February 10, 2023 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bouygues' BOUY.PA Telecom unit is disputing and appealing the Paris Commercial Court's ruling from Feb. 9 regarding a dispute brought by competitor Iliad's Free Mobile, it said on Friday.

"Bouygues Telecom believes that it has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers," it added in a statement regarding the ruling, which ordered it to pay Free Mobile 308 million euros ($330.33 million) in damages.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.