Bouygues Slips To Net Loss In Q1, Sales Rise; Backs FY22 Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its first quarter net loss attributable to the Group was 131 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 21 million euros.

The latest results did not include any contribution from Alstom, while the prior year benefited from a 120 million euros contribution from Alstom.

Operating loss was 93 million euros, wider than last year's loss of 21 million euros.

The current operating loss was stable at 77 million euros. The current operating margin was negative 0.9 percent, compared to negative 1 percent last year.

Sales, however, grew 6 percent to 8.20 billion euros from last year's 7.74 billion euros. The sales growth was up 3 percent on like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expects a further increase in sales and current operating profit versus 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.