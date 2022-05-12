Markets

Bouygues Slips To Net Loss In Q1, Sales Rise; Backs FY22 Forecast - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its first quarter net loss attributable to the Group was 131 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 21 million euros.

The latest results did not include any contribution from Alstom, while the prior year benefited from a 120 million euros contribution from Alstom.

Operating loss was 93 million euros, wider than last year's loss of 21 million euros.

The current operating loss was stable at 77 million euros. The current operating margin was negative 0.9 percent, compared to negative 1 percent last year.

Sales, however, grew 6 percent to 8.20 billion euros from last year's 7.74 billion euros. The sales growth was up 3 percent on like-for-like and at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expects a further increase in sales and current operating profit versus 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular