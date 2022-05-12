Bouygues reports lower quarterly core loss than expected

May 12 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter core loss on Thursday, citing the strong commercial performance of its telecoms business.

The construction, telecoms and media group posted a current operating loss of 77 million euros ($80.93 million), stable compared to the same period last year and narrower than analysts' forecast of a 90 million euros loss.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

