Bouygues Reports Impacts Of Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Bouygues Group (BOUYY.PK) said, based on new circumstances and the contribution of the construction businesses, the current crisis will have a significant impact on the Group's results in 2020. The guidance for the Group, the construction businesses and TF1 cannot be achieved, Bouygues Group stated. Bouygues Telecom's 2020 guidance continues to be suspended.

The Board of Bouygues Group has decided to withdraw its proposal to pay out a dividend at the combined Annual General Meeting. The Board will meet in August in order to reassess the situation and review the opportunity of proposing the pay-out of a dividend in respect of fiscal 2019.

The Board has decided to organize the combined AGM without the shareholders attending in person. The company is asking shareholders to either vote remotely or give a proxy vote to the Chairman.

