Bouygues reports higher core profit in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 23, 2023 — 01:32 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Thursday reported a jump in its annual operating profit, as good commercial performance in all its business segments drove sales growth.

The construction, telecoms and media group reported full-year current operating profit of 1.96 billion euros ($2.08 billion), compared with 1.69 billion euros in 2021.

Excluding Equans, the former services unit of French power group Engie ENGIE.PA that Bouygues acquired in October, the current operating profit rose by 152 million euros in 2022.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

