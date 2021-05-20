Bouygues Q1 core loss less than expected, ups telecom outlook

May 20 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA reported a lower than expected first-quarter core loss on Thursday and raised the full-year guidance for its telecom division, citing a strong performance across the board.

The family-run group's current operating loss, which narrowed to 77 million euros ($94 million), came close to the levels of the first quarter of 2019 and was below the 142 million loss analysts estimated in a company-provided consensus.

Paris-based Bouygues confirmed its full-year guidance for the group, but raised the core profit target - after leases - for its telecom division.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Pawel Goraj. Editing by Mark Potter)

((pawel.goraj@tr.com ; +48 587 696 693 ; +48 691 300 847))

