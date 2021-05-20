Bouygues Q1 core loss less than expected, ups telecom outlook

US Markets

French conglomerate Bouygues reported a lower than expected first-quarter core loss on Thursday and raised the full-year guidance for its telecom division, citing a strong performance across the board.

The family-run group's current operating loss, which narrowed to 77 million euros ($94 million), came close to the levels of the first quarter of 2019 and was below the 142 million loss analysts estimated in a company-provided consensus.

Paris-based Bouygues confirmed its full-year guidance for the group, but raised the core profit target - after leases - for its telecom division.

