Bouygues profit tops estimates, returns to pre-pandemic levels

Nov 16 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA reported on Tuesday a core profit that beat expectations in the first nine months of the year, as a rebound brought it back to pre-pandemic levels.

The group posted a current operating profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.30 billion), compared with a profit of 681 million euros from the year-ago period. Profit came in above analysts' estimate of 1.13 billion euros in a company consensus.

After the pandemic slowed business early last year, Bouygues quickly narrowed its losses due to accumulated orders in its construction business and a rapidly growing telecoms unit.

The Paris-based company pointed to stronger profit at its broadcast business TF1 TFFP.PA and construction arm Colas COLP.PA, as well as higher customer base at Bouygues Telecom.

TF1, in which Bouygues holds a controlling stake, had in late October raised its full-year outlook as demand for TV advertising bounced back from pandemic lows.

TF1 is planning to merge with M6 MMTP.PA, a deal which would by the end of next year combine France's two biggest private broadcasters and see the joint entity control three-quarters of the country's TV advertising market.

Bouygues has also agreed to buy the services arm of French energy group Engie ENGIE.PA, a deal which would be its largest ever acquisition and would make Bouygues' new Energies & Services arm its largest business division.

The group confirmed its outlook for 2021.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

