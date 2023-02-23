Bouygues' profit jumps on strong commercial performance, Equans acquisition

Adds outlook for Bouygues and Equans

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Thursday reported a jump in its annual operating profit, boosted by its Equans acquisition and good commercial performance in all business segments.

The construction, telecoms and media group reported current operating profit of 1.96 billion euros ($2.08 billion) for 2022, compared with 1.69 billion euros a year earlier.

Excluding Equans, the former services unit of French power group Engie ENGIE.PA Bouygues acquired in October, the group's current operating profit rose by 152 million euros.

Bouygues said it expected 2023 sales to be close to those of last year, citing an unstable environment marked by inflation, rising interest rates and currency volatility. The group had sales of 44.32 billion euros in 2022.

For Equans, the group targets a slight sales increase in 2023 and 2024, and aims to accelerate its organic sales growth to align with market peers from 2025.

Bouygues, which operates in more than 80 countries and has around 200,000 employees, later on Thursday hosts a Capital Markets Day dedicated to Equans.

($1 = 0.9414 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

