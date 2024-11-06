Bouygues price target lowered to EUR 44.50 from EUR 46 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Bouygues (BOUYF) to EUR 44.50 from EUR 46 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
