Bouygues Posts Wider Operating Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK) reported a first quarter net loss to shareholders of 204 million euros compared to a loss of 59 million euros, prior year. Current operating loss was 242 million euros compared to a loss of 58 million euros. The company said the wider operating loss is mainly related to the impact of Covid-19, estimated at 170 million euros in the first quarter.

First quarter net sales were 7.2 billion euros, down 9% from previous year, or down 8% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. The Group estimates a decline in sales related to Covid-19 of around 750 million euros in first-quarter 2020, of which around 600 million euros was in France.

