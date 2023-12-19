Bouygues Offshore - ADR (BOUYY) Price Target Increased by 6.51% to 8.22

The average one-year price target for Bouygues Offshore - ADR (OTC:BOUYY) has been revised to 8.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.51% from the prior estimate of 7.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.60 to a high of 14.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from the latest reported closing price of 7.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bouygues Offshore - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOUYY is 0.03%, a decrease of 25.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOUYY by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOUYY by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.