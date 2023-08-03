News & Insights

Bouygues Offshore - ADR (BOUYY) Price Target Decreased by 17.65% to 9.71

August 03, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Bouygues Offshore - ADR (OTC:BOUYY) has been revised to 9.71 / share. This is an decrease of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 11.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 16.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from the latest reported closing price of 7.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bouygues Offshore - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOUYY is 0.04%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOUYY / Bouygues Offshore - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOUYY by 44.30% over the last quarter.

