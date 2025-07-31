Markets

Bouygues H1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines; Confirms 2025 Guidance

July 31, 2025 — 02:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bouygues reported that first half net profit from continuing operations declined to 227 million euros from 255 million euros, prior year. Net profit attributable to the Group excluding exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France was 220 million euros compared to 186 million euros. Group current operating profit from activities was 796 million euros, compared to 747 million euros, an increase driven largely by Equans and the construction businesses.

First half Group sales were 26.9 billion euros, up 1.3% year-on-year, notably driven by the construction businesses.

Bouygues is targeting for 2025 a slight increase in sales and current operating profit from activities from 2024.

