News & Insights

Markets

Bouygues FY24 Profit Rises

March 06, 2025 — 01:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net profit from continuing operations of 1.2 billion euros, up 21% from last year. Current operating profit from activities was 2.5 billion euros compared to 2.4 billion euros, previous year.

Fiscal 2024 sales were 56.75 billion euros, up 1%. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 1% year-on-year.

For 2025, Bouygues group targets a slight increase in sales and current operating profit from activities from 2024.

The Board of Directors will ask the AGM to approve a 2024 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, up 5.3% relative to 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.