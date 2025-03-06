Bouygues FY24 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net profit from continuing operations of 1.2 billion euros, up 21% from last year. Current operating profit from activities was 2.5 billion euros compared to 2.4 billion euros, previous year.

Fiscal 2024 sales were 56.75 billion euros, up 1%. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 1% year-on-year.

For 2025, Bouygues group targets a slight increase in sales and current operating profit from activities from 2024.

The Board of Directors will ask the AGM to approve a 2024 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, up 5.3% relative to 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.