Bouygues FY21 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net profit attributable to the Group surged to 1.13 billion euros from last year's 696 million euros.

Net profit attributable to the Group was comparable to the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Current operating profit grew to 1.69 billion euros from last year's 1.22 billion euros. Current operating margin was 4.5 percent, up from 3.5 percent last year.

Sales increased 8 percent to 37.59 billion euros from 34.69 billion euros a year ago. Sales edged down 0.9 percent from 2019.

Further, the Board of Directors will ask at the Annual General Meeting on April 28 for approval of a dividend of 1.80 euros per share, an increase of 0.10 euro from the previous financial year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects a further increase in sales and current operating profit versus 2021.

For 2022, Bouygues Telecom targets growth in sales from services estimated at around 5 percent, and increase in EBITDA after Leases of around 7 percent in a context of higher expenditure due to the faster roll-out in fixed and improvements to mobile network capacity.

